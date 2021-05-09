East Tennessee School of Taekwondo/Karate Celebrates Rank Advancements

The East Tennessee School of Taekwondo/Karate’s 52nd anniversary promotional testing honored rank advancements on March 29.
Students who earned new belt ranks are recognized. Students test in a multi-style system of taekwondo and Kempo karate. They train very hard, attending classes three times a week.
The test covers the basics, forms, one-step sparring, self defenses, free sparring, board-breaking and weapons training. Students are judged by the school’s board of black belts.
Gabriel King, pictured (at left) with Prof. Collins, earned second degree black belt after six years of training.
