An announcement by JR Motorsports and Unilever brands made it official Tuesday that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be racing in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

His representative at JR Motorsports confirmed that Earnhardt will be driving a Hellman’s-sponsored No. 88 Chevrolet. Earnhardt has one win at Bristol in the Xfinity Series at the Food City 250 in August 2004. He went on to win the following night’s Cup Series race, becoming the first driver to sweep Xfinity and Cup races at Bristol during the same weekend.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.


Recommended for you