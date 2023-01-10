Dale Earnhardt Jr., holds his daughter Nicole, 6 months as his wife Amy and daughter Isla, 3, pose during driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR Xfinity auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 Sprint Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., holds his daughter Nicole, 6 months as his wife Amy and daughter Isla, 3, pose during driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR Xfinity auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
AP / Steve Helber
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 Sprint Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
An announcement by JR Motorsports and Unilever brands made it official Tuesday that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be racing in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.
His representative at JR Motorsports confirmed that Earnhardt will be driving a Hellman’s-sponsored No. 88 Chevrolet. Earnhardt has one win at Bristol in the Xfinity Series at the Food City 250 in August 2004. He went on to win the following night’s Cup Series race, becoming the first driver to sweep Xfinity and Cup races at Bristol during the same weekend.
During an appearance at North Wilkesboro Speedway in August 2022, Earnhardt mentioned that he planned to race at Bristol again in 2023.
“I love the high banks of Bristol. When I was a little boy and watched dad race, out of all the races when I was a kid, the Bristol Night Race was the one I didn’t want to miss,” he said. “It’s just electric there and I would beg dad to go to that race. I love short tracks and raced Martinsville last year. It’s on the top of my list.”
The 48-year-old driver, who was part of the NASCAR Hall of Fame 2021 class, won 26 Cup Series races over his career. They were highlighted by two Daytona 500 victories and six wins at Talladega Superspeedway. He was also a two-time Xfinity Series champion with 24 wins.
Earnhardt, a 15-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver, has made an appearance in one Xfinity Series race each of the five previous seasons. He finished fourth at Richmond in 2018, fifth at Darlington in 2019, sixth at Homestead in 2020, 14th at Richmond in 2021 and 11th at Martinsville in 2022.
CRATE LATE MODELS COMING TO BMS
The American All-Star Series, a Crate Late Model touring series, announced Monday an event on April 1 on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt. The Steel Block Bandits Dirt Late Models will also compete as both series are featuring $5,000-to-win races.
Hayden Cardwell from Knoxville is the defending champion of the American All-Star Series. BMS is expected to announce additional events on the dirt in the coming weeks.