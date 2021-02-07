NASCAR lost one of its true icons in the fatal accident that took Dale Earnhardt at the end of the 2001 Daytona 500.
Twenty years later, “The Intimidator” still casts a big shadow on the sport.
He remains a popular figure, a link to the “good, old days” and someone who connected with the traditional NASCAR fans in a way that none of the current stars have thus far.
Black and Blue
Another Earnhardt nickname was “The Man in Black,” but his blue-collar roots were what helped many fans identify with him.
While most of the younger drivers on the NASCAR circuit have “paid their dues” by coming up racing go-karts or quarter- midgets, Earnhardt got a relatively late start behind the wheel at age 19. His upbringing was on the mechanical side, helping his father, Ralph, in the shop and in the pits.
Earnhardt’s first race car was a pink 1956 Ford Victoria he raced at Concord Motor Speedway and other dirt tracks. His father — who died in 1973 when Dale’s racing career was just taking off — built the engine on that No. K-2 car.
Unlike under the driver development plans today, Earnhardt worked jobs in the cotton mill and as a mechanic to pay the bills in those early years. When he made his Cup Series debut in 1975, it wasn’t in top-tier equipment. It was in the No. 8 Dodge of independent racer Ed Negre.
Earnhardt made seven more starts in the series before getting his big break with California businessman Rod Osterlund’s new team in November 1978 at Atlanta. He finished fourth in the No. 2 Chevrolet in a race won by Donnie Allison.
The following season, Earnhardt won his first race, the Southeastern 500 at Bristol, and was the rookie of the year.
In 1980 with Osterlund, he won the first of his seven series championship by beating another hard-charger, Cale Yarborough.
In 1981, Osterlund sold the team to J.D. Stacy, and the driver and new car owner clashed. Earnhardt soon left and took new sponsor Wrangler with him, first to Richard Childress’ team in 1981 and then to the more established Bud Moore team the next two seasons.
Earnhardt enjoyed some success with Moore, a veteran car owner, winning three races in the No. 15 Ford. But his driving style was hard on the equipment, and he had 13 DNFs in 1983 — 11 the result of mechanical failures.
Earnhardt returned to Childress, who had assembled a powerhouse crew in 1984, and, as they say, the rest is history. Through the Wrangler marketing campaign, Earnhardt built a reputation as “One Tough Customer” and won back-to-back series titles in 1986-87.
The 1987 season was the greatest of his career. Earnhardt earned 11 wins in 29 races, including sweeps at the short tracks of Bristol and Richmond as well as at Darlington. He led an incredible 3,357 out of a possible 9,373 laps. He led the standings from the second race to the end of the season, capturing the title by nearly 500 points over runner-up Bill Elliott.
GM Goodwrench became the sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet in 1988 and changed the car’s primary color to black, which Earnhardt became most associated with. He won championships in four of five seasons from 1990-94 and furthered his reputation as “The Intimidator,” a racer who did whatever it took to win.
That played out in the two most famous finishes in Bristol Motor Speedway history. First was the last-turn wreck of Terry Labonte in 1995, which resulted in Labonte driving his crumpled, smoke-spewing car into victory lane. Four years later, Earnhardt spun out Labonte coming off turn 2 and drove on to the win, after which he uttered the famous lines, “I didn’t mean to wreck him. I just meant to rattle his cage.”
Even Earnhardt’s final Cup win at Talladega was the stuff of legend. He went from 17th place to first over the final four laps.
Marketing Genius
The Earnhardt image off the track often showed him hunting or fishing or working on his farm.
It’s something those from an older generation identified with more so than today’s racers, who more often have grown up with technology and video games.
Although he often lamented that he was a high school dropout, Earnhardt and his wife, Teresa, proved to be shrewd businesspeople, building an empire that included their own race team and the company Sports Image, which reaped huge profits from apparel and other merchandise.
He was forward-thinking in this area and today’s racers still profit from the business model created by the Earnhardts. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a big star in NASCAR even before his Cup Series debut thanks to his father’s vision and DEI providing the equipment he drove to consecutive Busch Series titles.
A decade after his death, Earnhardt was still among the top drivers in terms of merchandise sold.
Legacy of Safety
Earnhardt is one of auto racing’s all-time great champions, but his legacy isn’t limited to winning 76 races and seven championships.
As a direct result of his death, there hasn’t been a single fatality in NASCAR since.
NASCAR was working to make the sport safer in 2001, but the death of its biggest star ramped up the process. The HANS device, SAFER walls, the design of racing seats and positioning the seat closer to the center of the car have all been great innovations. All have contributed to the fact that so many racers have walked away from crashes that could have been career-ending or fatal years earlier.
There have been many hard crashes in the years since, such as Michael McDowell’s tremendous impact during a qualifying run at Texas or Jeff Gordon’s head-on, full-speed crash into the wall at the end of a straightaway at Pocono. Ryan Newman survived a spectacular crash at the end of the 2020 Daytona 500 that most agree would have been fatal 20 years ago.
Current Drivers’ Thoughts
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, was asked what he remembered about the 2001 Daytona 500. His father, Dave, fell out of the race early with a blown engine.
Ryan Blaney was 7 at the time.
“I wish I could remember more of it. I was just too young to really have a good memory of it,” he said. “Watching that wreck as I got older and understanding what happened — as a kid when you see that wreck you don’t really understand what happened when you see it replayed on TV. But as you get older, you realize how terrible it was and how detrimental to the Earnhardt family and the sport of NASCAR it was.”
Tyler Reddick drives the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, where the trophies and museum are constant reminders of Earnhardt’s success.
“Dale left a void in the sport that hasn’t been replaced. He was one of a kind,” Reddick said. “Through my time at RCR and NASCAR, I’ve gotten to know a lot of people that worked with him, knew him, called him a father or a friend. To hear the different stories about Dale from these different people is really eye-opening. It will be 20 years and it was a huge loss for our entire sport.”
Newman, driver of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Ford, considers the safety advancements a big part of the Earnhardt legacy but mostly remembers him as a racing hero.
“People remember Dale Earnhardt for the way that he raced and the way that he lived, which go hand in hand,” Newman said. “I didn’t know Dale Earnhardt as a farmer. I didn’t know Dale Earnhardt as a hunter. There are stories out there, but I knew him as a racer. I knew him as the guy that drove the black 3 car and if he didn’t win it outright, he’d knock somebody out of the way to get it done and stood in victory lane and smiled about it.
“A lot of people loved that and a lot of people hated that. That’s the legacy that I will always remember him by.”