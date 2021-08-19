CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove will have to wait a little longer for its season opener.
The Eagles were placed under quarantine the week of Aug. 9 because of COVID-19 protocols.
According to school officials, the team will be back on the field Aug. 23 but will not be playing at Hurley on Aug. 27 as originally scheduled. Instead, Rye Cove is scheduled to travel at Northwood on Sept. 3 to open its season.
The Hurley game was rescheduled for Sept. 28.
That’s just the latest in a series of challenges facing coach Cheyenne Osborne, who opened camp with 17 players on his roster. Sophomores and freshmen make up 13 of them.
With only two seniors and two juniors, a major rebuilding job was in progress even before the quarantine. The subsequent loss of practice time creates an even greater challenge.
“We’re young and we knew that coming in,” Osborne said. “We’ve got tons of young guys, they don’t miss, they show up, they work all summer, they’ve done all that we’ve asked them to.”
Jonathon Howell, a 5-foot-4, 160-pound junior, is in the backfield with 5-10, 160-pound freshman Landon Lane and 5-10, 135-pound sophomore wingback Payton Darnell.
The team’s double-tight end formation features Andrew Jessee, a 6-0, 251 senior, and Jay Bowen a 6-foot, 190 sophomore.
Up front, freshman Clayton Austin (5-10, 270) and sophomore Zachary Tester (5-11, 240) are battling for the center spot.
Dakota Meade (6-0, 225, so.) and Trevor Darnell (6-1, 240, fr.) are at tackle, and Jackson Barnette (6-0, 220, jr.) and Colton Brown (5-10, 175, so.) are at guard.
On the defense, two freshmen — 5-10 Hamilton Osborne and Lane — line up at the outside linebacker positions, and Howell and Jessee occupy the inside linebacker slots.
Darnell anchors the defensive backfield at one cornerback position with sophomore Dawson Kern (5-10, 145) at the other.
Sophomore Logan Barnette (5-7, 120) rounds out the secondary at safety.
Along the defensive front are Bowen and Barnette on the ends with Andrew Dockery and Ashton Starnes at tackle.
As in most years, Rye Cove needs to stay healthy to find success on the field and depth, of course, is a major concern.
While the players are few in number, Osborne is pleased with those he has.
“They’re here. They want to be here,” the coach said.
“Sometimes it’s hard to have a team full of kids that want to be here. And it’s hard to coach those kids that are just here.”