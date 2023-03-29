BRISTOL, Va. — Drilling was set to begin Wednesday at the Bristol, Virginia, quarry landfill, according to City officials.
Gas well expansion drilling was to take place at the landfill on Wednesday an update on the Bristol, Virginia website says. According to the site, work will start in the northern end of the quarry landfill and “will proceed clockwise” through the perimeter wells.
Drilling activities will be ongoing between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, the update states. It also said any well that is not completed during the day will be covered with a vacuum box and steel cover. According to officials, the vacuum box will be temporarily “tied into an existing well to prevent emissions.”
“The goal of the gas well expansion project is to increase the efficiency of gas collection at the quarry landfill which will reduce odors,” the update reads. “Throughout the drilling process, some residents and areas may experience an increase in odors from the quarry landfill.”
Bristol Now has asked how long the drilling will continue at the landfill and what the community can expect throughout the work. Check back for updated information at www.bristolnow.news.
The city also issued a separate update on potential funding for ongoing and future work at the landfill in Bristol, Virginia.
“The City of Bristol is fully committed to addressing and resolving challenges at the Bristol quarry landfill in an environmentally sound manner,” the update reads. “Estimated at more than $60 million, the costs associated with this project are staggering and the city continues to explore all funding options to minimize the impact on our residents.”
Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads’s budget presentation on Tuesday included increases on the City’s real estate, lodging, and meals taxes, and a rate increase on trash collection fees, the site says. City officials said in the update that even with these proposed increases, the Solid Waste Disposal Fund budget will remain unbalanced.
The City is also pursuing federal funding.
“The state budget, which includes a request for $12 million in funding for the landfill, remains in limbo, but lawmakers could return to discuss the proposal sometime this spring,” the website update states. “Additionally, the city is seeking over $50 million in Congressionally directed spending be allocated for Bristol in the federal Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations bill. Local lawmakers and business leaders have submitted letters supporting these funding requests.”