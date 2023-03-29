Recent landfill photo as of Nov. 4 (1)

This Nov. 4 photo of the Bristol, Virginia, landfill shows dirt covering the waste that has filled the space over the years.

 City of Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — Drilling was set to begin Wednesday at the Bristol, Virginia, quarry landfill, according to City officials.

Gas well expansion drilling was to take place at the landfill on Wednesday an update on the Bristol, Virginia website says. According to the site, work will start in the northern end of the quarry landfill and “will proceed clockwise” through the perimeter wells.

Bristol, Virginia’s landfill updates can be viewed at www.bristolvalandfill.org/.

