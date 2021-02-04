JOHNSON CITY — Martin Dentistry has announced that Dr. Scott Kareth has joined its growing dental practice.
Kareth graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry in 1997, obtaining his doctorate of medicine in dentistry.
During his first three years in practice, Kareth was a commissioned officer in the United States Public Health Service, where he served two years in the Arctic Region of Alaska and one year on a Navajo reservation in Arizona.
After serving his commitment with the organization, Kareth practiced for 11 years in Kentucky and eight years in Naples, Florida. He said he chose to move to the Johnson City area specifically to practice with Martin Dentistry and be closer to family.
Kareth has extensive advanced training and experience in the surgical arts focusing on dental implant placement and restorations. He has attended the Misch International Implant Institute, the Pikos Institute, the Pankey Institute, and the Dawson Academy. He holds the following awards and achievements:
— IV sedation certificate TN
— Fellowship from the Misch International Implant Institute
– Fellowship from the International Congress of Oral Implantology
– Masters Award in Prosthetics International Congress of Oral Implantology
Kareth said he recognizes that every patient’s needs are unique and he offers personalized care to help patients reach their goals. He educates patients about their treatment options and empowers them to have their best oral health.
In his free time, Kareth said, he enjoys reading, working out, and cooking.
Martin Dentistry has three locations in the region and is taking new patients at its Kingsport, Colonial Heights, and Johnson City locations. Kareth joins Dr. Kevin Martin, Dr. Katie Allen, Dr. John Ledford, Dr. Andrew Ambrister, Dr. Sara O’Daniel, Dr. David Guy, Dr. James Cheng, and Dr. Chris Hillman.
Kareth will see patients in the Johnson City office beginning in February.
To schedule an appointment, call (423) 247-8172 or visit martindentistry.net.