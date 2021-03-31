By J.H. OSBORNE
KINGSPORT — Good news abounded downtown in 2020, despite the pandemic, according to the Downtown Kingsport Association, which shared the following:
What’s new
More than a dozen businesses opened in downtown Kingsport in 2020:
— America’s Empanadas
— Downtown Plant Bar
— Witz End
— OMG Mini Golf
— Sugar High Kitchen
— Sports Mill
— The Dug Out
— Rooted Salon
— Gravity Salon
— Jessica Paige Aesthetics
— Aesthetics by Tay
— Blue Collar Barber Shop
— Little Shop of Feathers
— The Laboratory
— Red Door Agency
Those businesses equaled a net gain of 28 jobs.
Renewal and growth continue
• 35 building rehabilitation projects were undertaken downtown in 2020.
• There are now approximately 491 housing units downtown.
• Private investment in downtown totaled more than $2.9 million in 2020, including new construction, improvements, and rehabilitation efforts.
• About $3.2 million in public investment went into infrastructure, improvements to public spaces, and other projects in 2020.
COVID-19 response
The DKA served as an information clearinghouse for downtown Kingsport merchants and businesses regarding Tennessee’s state guidelines on shutdowns and reopenings for various business segments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, DKA Director Robin Cleary said.
The DKA distributed 70 gallons of hand sanitizer, donated by Eastman, and more than 300 “Kingsport” face masks to downtown Kingsport merchants, Cleary said, and with funding provided by Visit Kingsport’s CARES tourism grant presented gift baskets filled with face masks, thermal scan thermometers, hand sanitizer and handheld counters to merchants.
“DKA provided downtown Kingsport businesses with information on and access to applying for multiple funding sources, as well as regional and state grant programs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cleary said. “And the Main Street Alleyway project, in partnership with DKA, the City of Kingsport and Kingsport Cultural Arts, was completed. It features eight murals that were funded through a grant provided by Kingsport Cultural Arts. The project took on a life of its own, with more than 20 murals now located throughout downtown Kingsport and more to come.”
Some modifications that were made to downtown events due to COVID-19 safety precautions:
• The Fourth of July Drive-In Fireworks Extravaganza, sponsored by the DKA and Visit Kingsport, was held with fireworks being shot from two locations simultaneously to expand the viewing area and encourage social distancing.
• The DKA and Boomtown & Co. selected three recipients for the DKA Micro-Grants. Sister’s Cravings, River Mountain Antiques and Hometown Cottage 1771 each received $1,500. Funds were raised through the “Nobody Shuts Down Happiness” T-shirt designed and sold by Boomtown.
• Drive-In Movie Nights in Downtown Kingsport were held September-November featuring “Shrek,” “Casper” and “Home Alone.”
Downtown restaurants saw a significant increase in business on these nights.
• Model City Tap House was awarded a $15,000 HartBeat of Main Street grant that was offered through Main Street of America and the Hartford. This grant program was available to business in downtown footprints in communities across America. The DKA was the only Main Street community in Tennessee to have a HartBeat of Main Street grant winner. Over $800,000 was awarded throughout 67 communities across the country.
Words of thanks
Some words of praise for DKA’s 2020 efforts to help downtown businesses navigate through the pandemic:
— “I wanted to drop a line and thank DKA and the staff for all of the assistance during this past 12 months,” Model City Tap House owner Shelton Clark wrote. “We all know the challenges we have faced and DKA has been on the forefront helping downtown businesses in many ways. From making us aware of funding opportunities in state and federal programs to available grants … all of these have been very helpful in navigating this pandemic. Adding in the support of the community, we are looking forward to some kind of normalcy in the near future. Thank you for all of your help.”
— “This has been a super hard year for everyone, but I can’t thank DKA enough for the ongoing support hey have put forth during this unprecedented time,” Boomtown & Co. manager Laurie Montgomery wrote. “They worked very hard to provide all of the downtown merchants with every resource available that small businesses might need. From the onset, they provided us with supplies when they were so hard to find, set up Zoom meetings to keep us informed, provided access to webinars and other online seminars that were designed to help us find funding and stay open and successful. They were happy to partner with Boomtown when we decided to do a fundraiser giving 100% of the proceeds to our neighboring small business that were struggling. They advertised for us and helped us get the word out. DKA continues to be a deep well of resources for downtown Kingsport and I am eternally grateful for their service.”
— “DKA never gave up,” High Voltage owner Anne Greenfield wrote. “They became my ‘go to’ source for accurate information and updates regarding the every changing state guidelines. DKA was so creative and persistent in advertising that Downtown Kingsport businesses were open and compliant with safety guidelines. They provided us with signage and protocol information during a time that, quite honestly, nobody knew how to proceed. The support and encouragement has been amazing during a super challenging year to own a small business. DKA has been a constant eagle eye for upcoming grants and fund opportunities for downtown Kingsport businesses.”