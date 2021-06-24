JOHNSON CITY — Visitors to downtown Johnson City will have another opportunity to enjoy live music this weekend.
Down Home Plum Fun, a free live concert, will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at King Commons Park.
Performers will include regional and national acts like Bill & the Belles, Beth Snapp, the Untamed String Trio, the Dependents, the Brother Boys and more. Michael Knowles, a piano player, will perform between acts.
The Down Home, a famed local music venue that officially reopened last week after remaining closed during the pandemic, will also be collecting donations to help with expenses.
Several artists will also put together a work of art during the event that they’ll auction off for a donation to the Down Home. Additionally, the event will have beer and may feature a record shop selling used vinyls.
The event is sponsored by Blue Plum Gives Back, a program of the Blue Plum Organization, which set aside funding this year to support public programs, events and initiatives in Johnson City. The organization provided the funding in lieu of holding an event in 2021.
Event organizer Ed Snodderly, owner of the Down Home at 300 W. Main St., noted that everyone was careful during the pandemic, but now feels like the right time to take a cautious step back towards normalcy.
He added the concert will help showcase the kind of acts that frequently perform at the Down Home, which draws in national performers but also serves as a way for new musicians to get started.
Snodderly said it feels great to host live performances at the Down Home after being closed for 15 months.
“There’s just a real excitement,” Snodderly said. “People really realize how badly they missed live music.”