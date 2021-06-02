Douglas Allen Hurley Jun 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JONESBOROUGH - Douglas Allen Hurley, 74,of Jonesborough went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 29, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas Allen Hurley Arrangement Funeral Home Lord Go Home Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.