Let’s play two became can’t play any.
Johnson City’s scheduled Appalachian League baseball doubleheader Wednesday against Elizabethton was called off because of COVID-19 protocols.
Also called off was the Danville game against Princeton’s WhitslePigs.
All four teams are following Appy League and local public health guidelines to prioritize health and safety of the athletes, staff, fans and community, the league’s website said. They will resume their schedules following completion of all necessary testing and contact tracing requirements.
Johnson City is scheduled to play host to Elizabethton in a single game Thursday at 7 p.m. at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Elizabethton (25-20) is in second place in the West Division, but 5 1/2 games behind front-runner Greeneville.
The Doughboys are 15-30, sitting in last place with a 14 1/2 game deficit.
The Appy League regular season ends Saturday with the championship slated for Monday.
LEAGUE’S TOP PLAYERS
The 2021 All-Appalachian League team was announced Wednesday with Johnson City putting first baseman Joe Vetrano on the squad.
Elizabethton had two players make the cut, including Appy League player of the year Marcus Brown at shortstop. Brown, who plays collegiately at Oklahoma State, is hitting .407 with 13 doubles. He also has two triples and two home runs with 30 RBIs. The Springdale, Arkansas, native is also tied for the team lead in stolen bases with 12.
Elizabethton’s Sam Thompson was chosen as the designated hitter. Kingsport landed left-handed pitcher Cole Kirschsieper on the 14-man team.
Greeneville’s Bryce Mayer was the pick as the right-hander and also earned pitcher of the year honors. In nine starts for the Flyboys, Mayer has recorded a 1.36 ERA. Opponents have hit .161 off Mayer this summer and the Marthasville, Missouri, native has allowed only two extra-base hits.
Rounding out the team were:
2B — Brady Day, Princeton
3B — Mark Trotta, Pulaski
IF — Oscar Serratos, Burlington
OF — Homer Bush Jr., Greeneville
OF — Nathan Holt, Princeton
OF — Dylan Rogers, Princeton
OF — Kendal Ewell, Bluefield
C — Ryan Johnson, Pulaski
RP — Zane Probst, Princeton
Also, Greeneville’s Alan Regier was chosen as the league’s manager of the year.