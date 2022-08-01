On the first weekend of August, a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days,” Six Rivers Media is joining forces with Bank of Tennessee and Holston Distributing to put on one of the best shows the region has seen in quite some time — the Dog Days Riverfest. Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about — that makes for a full weekend.
We caught up with performers Amanda Hollifield and Joshua Cavinder of Pixel Vision to ask a few questions before the big weekend.
How did you get into music?
“We both started playing music as kids,” said Hollifield.
How did you get involved in this current band?
“We were already playing music together in other bands and wanted a project where we had more creative control and could express ourselves a little more, so began Pixel Vision,” said Hollifield.
What would you call the style of music you play?
“We have been described as Indietronica and Nintendo fusion,” said Hollifield. “Our sound is driven by analog synthesizers and danceable drum beats.”
How did you get involved in Dog Days Riverfest?
“We got asked by our friend and fellow musician, Jared Bentley,” said Hollifield.
What do you expect from the festival?
“We are very excited to be playing this festival at USA Raft, which is such a gorgeous spot,” said Hollifield. “It is an honor to be sharing the stage with these great local bands, who also happen to be wonderful friends.
“We expect awesome music, excellent time with friends and inevitable high vibes from the mighty Nolichucky.”
What do you see happening for your band in the future?
“We are a very new band that started after COVID,” said Hollifield. “So we are just get-ting started. We hope to keep creating music, playing shows, traveling and to never take it for granted.”
