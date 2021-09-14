KINGSPORT — Twelve Dobyns-Bennett High School students have received Advanced Placement or AP Capstone Diplomas during the 2020-21 school year. The school also has a total of 173 AP Scholars.
“This record number of AP scholars reflects remarkable effort and resiliency on the part of our students combined with great support and planning from our Advanced Placement teachers,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said in a news release. “I could not be more proud of our results and the effort students have put forth over the last couple of AP testing cycles. I am confident this level of preparation will pay off significantly as these students continue their education beyond Dobyns-Bennett.”
The D-B AP Capstone Diploma recipients are: Chandni Bhat, Caleb Buell, John Cole, Emily Fowler, Vincent Gould, Seth Hilton, Jerome Jarjoura, Gillian Marlow, Neekon Nejad, Annabeth Parker, Fathima Shaikh and Rishita Vutukuri.
The AP Capstone Diploma program allows students to develop critical thinking, research and presentation skills, both individually and as a team.
Students conduct academic research on topics of personal interest in two interdisciplinary courses: AP Seminar and AP Research. The capstone program is led by D-B chemistry and AP Research teacher Ushma Kothari and English and AP Seminar teacher Leigh Tuell.
To receive the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research and on four additional AP Exams. To receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research.
More than 2,000 schools participated in the AP Capstone program worldwide during the 2020-21 school year, when approximately 11,900 students earned the AP Capstone Diploma and 7,700 earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
In addition, there are 173 Dobyns-Bennett AP Scholars. Out of the 173, 60 students were named AP Scholars (earned scores of 3 or higher on three or more exams); 19 AP Scholars with Honor students (average score of 3.71 on all exams and at least a 3 on four or more exams); 94 AP Scholars with Distinction students (average of 4.1 on all exams and at least a 3 on five or more tests); two AP Research and Seminar Diploma students (average of 3.5 on the exam and earned scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research); and 12 AP Capstone Diploma students.
The College Board Advanced Placement Program gives students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school.
A 3 or higher on an AP Exam has multiple benefits for students, including earning college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on AP Exams, saving them time and money.
According to the school system, research shows AP students are better prepared for and more likely to enroll and remain in college, do well in classes, and earn their degrees on time. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams align with their high standards.
