BRISTOL, Va. — The latest chapter in the Bristol landfill saga includes a consent decree agreement between the City of Bristol, Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Last week, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Judge Clarence N. Jenkins Jr. of the Richmond City Circuit Court entered a consent decree between Bristol, Virginia, and the DEQ, which was represented by the Office of the Attorney General.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares stands on the Virginia side of State Street in downtown Bristol during a visit in October 2022.

