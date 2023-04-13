BRISTOL, Va. — The latest chapter in the Bristol landfill saga includes a consent decree agreement between the City of Bristol, Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
Last week, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Judge Clarence N. Jenkins Jr. of the Richmond City Circuit Court entered a consent decree between Bristol, Virginia, and the DEQ, which was represented by the Office of the Attorney General.
“I’ve traveled to Bristol, talked to Virginians, and our neighbors in Tennessee, firsthand about the issue caused by the Bristol landfill,” Miyares said in the press release. “I’m thrilled that my office has been able to reach an agreement with the City of Bristol, which will bring relief and solutions to the community. Additionally, because this consent decree has been signed by the court, it will hold the City accountable to the promises they’ve made.”
The decree mandates that Bristol, Virginia, must complete a list of tasks according to the schedule provided in the decree, such as implementing the Sidewall Odor Mitigation System (SOMS) to eliminate the odor issues. The deadline for completion of the SOMS project is June 14, 2023, the release and decree said.
The release also said the city is currently working on the SOMS. An update on the Bristol, Virginia, website said work on the SOMS continued this week and installation of the lower collector and lower liner is complete.
The city is drilling 31 wells total, and these wells will remove both gas and liquids from the landfill, the attorney general release said. The city’s update stated that landfill drilling will continue this week.
“Clay cover is being placed over the lower collector,” the update continued. “Approximately 600 feet of the upper collector is installed. Eleven new gas wells have been drilled with vertical pipe and fill material installed in those wells. All of the new wells are capped. Drilling will continue through the southern end of the landfill and along the western wall.”
The release also said Bristol, Virginia, has submitted the Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) cover system deployment plan. The cover is set to tie into the liner of the landfill, officials said. Meanwhile, the release said, the Stormwater Management Plan at the landfill is due April 30.
The decree also says upon Bristol, Virginia’s completion of the projects listed in the agreement, the city may petition for reimbursement of up to $2 million of funding set aside by the General Assembly to assist Bristol with addressing the issues at the city’s landfill.
The DEQ brought an expert panel to the city to provide recommendations for addressing odor problems and operational concerns at the landfill in March 2022. The expert panel released its final report on April 25, 2022. According to the decree, the DEQ funded the panel’s work from the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund (VEERF) at a total cost of $92,000. The decree calls for Bristol to pay the cost within 30 days of the date of the consent decree (March 28) for reimbursement to the VEERF.
The decree also calls for an outreach program between the city and its community.
The decree says Bristol, Virginia, must “develop and implement an active community outreach program within 30 days of the effective date of this Consent Decree. The community outreach program shall communicate strategies, provide status updates and progress reports, and receive citizen feedback. The Monthly Compliance Reports shall be made available for public review in an agreed upon format on the City’s website.”