JOHNSON CITY — Black Lives Matter demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Johnson City Sunday night, one day after a demonstrator was run over by a vehicle in a crosswalk during a march in the city Saturday evening.
Sunday’s march was “for all of the voices that are unheard, all of the people being murdered but it is also in response to what happened last night,” said Alyjah Gilmer, a founding member of the New Panther Initiative — a Johnson City-based Black Lives Matter group formed in the wake of George Floyd’s Memorial Day killing.
“We don’t stand for that, it’s definitely uncalled for, so we’re going to do everything we can to show (the man who was run over) we are behind him, that we are against anybody showing out in such a manner,” Gilmer, who was at Saturday’s protest, continued. “We are going to stand 10 toes behind our people 100% — no matter what. We’re out here to make a statement, but a positive statement.”
On Saturday night, cellphone video posted to social media showed a white Ford Expedition accelerating into two demonstrators who were standing in a crosswalk in front of the vehicle near the intersection of West State of Franklin Road and Spring Street. According to protesters and police, the vehicle then left the scene.
There was no official word on the condition of the person who was struck, but a GoFundMe page set up for the man said he suffered a broken leg.
Johnson City police, in a statement on Sunday, said they had identified a person of interest and were coordinating with North Carolina authorities to locate the vehicle involved. In the video, several protesters could be heard yelling that the vehicle had North Carolina tags, and a plate number was reportedly given to police.
During Sunday’s march, a group of several dozen protesters stopped at the crosswalk where the incident occurred, and demonstrated on both sides of West State of Franklin Road, occasionally switching sides.
“This is why we march,” one man yelled, referring to what happened the night before.
The march left from Founders Park around 7 p.m., and made its way toward the Johnson City police station before heading down West State of Franklin. At least one armed counter- protester followed the group from Founders Park, though there were several others present. At the police station, the armed man, who was carrying a “Thin Blue Line” flag meant to show support for law enforcement, began speaking with protesters who tried to explain their point of view.
“We’re not here to attack the police,” one man said. “We’re not. And if anybody gets to that point, you will be disbarred from our group unless the police come at us first.”
The demonstrators continued marching until around 10 p.m., chanting and calling for justice and saying Black lives matter.
“It’s more important than I can put into words,” Gilmer said of the march. “I can’t really explain it. It’s a drive that we all have — a passion that’s really unexplainable. Everything we do is beyond important to us, and it’s in everything we breathe and everything we live in order for us to breathe and live as everybody else can.”