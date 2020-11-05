JOHNSON CITY — The keen eye of a local pre-owned clothing store employee in Johnson City led to the arrest of a Fall Branch man being charged Wednesday with stealing $65,000 worth of merchandise out of packages he was delivering to two stores in the Mall at Johnson City.
Justin Moody, 32, 2110 Chimney Top Loop, was charged with two counts of theft of property over $10,000.
Police said Moody worked for a company contracted to pick up and deliver packages at American Eagle and Hollister. In thefts dating back to February, Moody opened the packages and stole the items inside.
Police estimated the thefts to total $30,000 from American Eagle and $35,000 from Hollister.
Investigators interviewed Moody, who said some of the shipment boxes came untaped but he also cut some of the boxes open himself, according to a court document.
Moody was scheduled for arraignment Thursday.