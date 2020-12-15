It’s time to pay Johnson City and Washington County property taxes for 2020.
The deadline for city taxes is Dec. 31; county taxpayers have until Feb. 28 to settle their bills.
Johnson City property taxes must be postmarked by Dec. 31 or earlier to be accepted without penalty. Late fees and interest will begin to accrue on unpaid bills starting Jan. 1.
Property taxes can be paid at the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building located at 601 E. Main St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Payments can also be mailed to the City of Johnson City, P.O. Box 2227, Johnson City, TN 37605.
Bills can also be paid online at johnsoncitytn.org/propertytaxes for a fee, or by phone at (877) 768-5048 for a fee. The property tax bill number and a credit or debit card are required for online and pay-by-phone options.
Taxpayers are responsible for ensuring that payments are made in sufficient time to meet required deadlines. City taxpayers are also responsible for printing and retaining the confirmation of any payment.
Payments must be confirmed prior to midnight of the scheduled due date to be considered paid on time. There will be an additional processing fee of 2.75% associated with each transaction. Fees are subject to change without notice.
Time is also winding down to pay Washington County property taxes for the 2020 fiscal year.
The deadline to settle tax bills before being charged a penalty is Feb. 28. Beginning March 1, a 1.5% monthly late fee will be charged on unpaid bills.
Washington County taxpayers are asked to call 753-1602 if they have any questions about their tax bills or tax relief.
Property taxes can be paid at the Washington County trustee’s offices located at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough, and 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, Johnson City.
They can also be paid at the following Bank of Tennessee branches:
• 501 E. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough;
• 1328 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City;
• 112 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City;
• 100 Med Tech Pkwy., Johnson City;
• 402 Roy Martin Road, Gray.
Residents paying taxes at Bank of Tennessee locations must provide their tax notice to ensure their bills are properly processed. The bank will accept checks or cash only.
Credit card payments will be accepted via tnpayments.com or by phone at (855) 777-3468. When paying by credit card, a convenience fee of 2.65% plus $1 will apply. Also, e-check is acceptable on the website with a fee of 1.75% plus $1.
The trustee’s office now allows taxpayers to make partial payments on their tax bills — paying in monthly increments instead of one lump sum — up to the penalty deadline.
The state also provides property tax relief to elderly and disabled property owners. To qualify, a homeowner must be 65, or be totally and permanently disabled as rated by the Social Security Administration or other related agency and meet an annual income eligibility requirement.
Tennessee also offers property tax relief for veterans and their widows or widowers. Veterans must qualify through the state’s Department of Veterans Services.