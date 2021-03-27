Two wrongs don’t make a right, but two rights might make a new national JROTC academic team champion.
Daniel Boone High School’s MCJROTC academic team is heading to nationals for the fourth consecutive year.
Four students at a time compete on a team and answer trivia questions based on a variety of subjects. The team competed in two online testing rounds against 2,386 teams before being chosen as one of the 64 teams to advance to the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl National Championship.
The championship will be held in-person in Washington D.C. at the Catholic University of America in June.
“You think you did well on the test, but that doesn’t mean somebody didn’t do better,” said DBHS Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Steven Sessis. “And with only 64 slots to go out of 2,400, it’s easy to get kicked out. So to make it and see your name on the list, it’s a pretty special moment.”
The online tests are branch-specific, with 32 Army teams, 16 Air Force teams, eight Navy teams and eight Marine Corps teams advancing to nationals.
DBHS’ MCJROTC academic team is composed of 10 students in total: Christina Anderson, Zachary Belcher, Logan Clontz, Dylan Conkin, Casey Grindstaff, Phillip Hart, Makenzie Mevis, Owen Peterson, Jackson Ramsey and Emma Witt. Four students compete in the competition at a time.
“We’re truly humbled to be able to represent our school and the Marine Corps JROTC in the competition,” said Clontz.
Though the team has made it to the national competition four years in a row, this is the first year that freshmen Clontz, Belcher, Conkin and Peterson have competed at all— an achievement the four describe as “nerve-wracking, but exciting.”
“I know when we go up there we’ll go more in-depth in things and it’ll be fun, but I think it’s gonna be nerve-wracking, and I’m gonna be nervous for the competition,” said Conkin.
Peterson, who competed in a separate event, said the nervousness disappears once the team really starts to focus on the task at hand.
“I just focused on the knowledge,” said Peterson. “It was like tunnel vision and I was not nervous at all once I actually got there and did it.
“All of my nervousness was beforehand.”
While being smart and well-rounded are both aspects that the team agrees are critical to success in the competition, the biggest key to victory is the ability to overcome the fear of buzzing in with a wrong answer.
“You can’t be afraid to be wrong, and that’s the main thing that most of us have to get over,” said Belcher.
The JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl National Championship will take place on June 18-22, during which the academic team is sure to have some wrong answers, and, hopefully, plenty of right ones.