Submitted by Dorothy Ratcliff
After 22 seasons, Centre for the Performing Arts is dancing just up the street into a new space at 1145 N. Eastman Rd. in Kingsport.
Classes officially begin Aug. 23, but the walls for the dance rooms are going up. In just a few weeks, the property — next door to Ollie’s — will be transformed from a retail layout to a spacious three-studio facility with private dressing room areas.
In 1999, Centre for the Performing Arts opened its doors in Kingsport, bringing dance education to students of all ages with its motto of “fostering training to last a lifetime.” Directors Dorothy Ratcliff and Teresa Weatherford wanted to offer dance education for any kind of dancer, from professional to competitive to “just for fun.”
Ratcliff believes wholeheartedly that all students can learn to love their craft and develop good technique. More than two decades at Centre for the Performing Arts have proved just that.
Over the years, CPA’s well-rounded students have gone on to train at Nashville Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Steps on Broadway, to name just a few; others perform professionally with dance companies across America. Several have earned scholarships for college dance teams and dance majors. Other students have joined theater groups, coached middle and high school dance teams, and sponsored liturgical groups at their churches.
CPA Dance Studio teaches classics — ballet, pointe and tap — alongside contemporary, modern, hip hop, swing, kick-line and fun mashup styles.
CPA students perform in theater groups, school productions, Intercity Ballet’s annual “Nutcracker,” and on dance teams in Kingsport City, Sullivan County, Washington County, Hawkins County and Johnson City schools.
CPA Dance Studio has supported the Tri-Cities with performances at local fundraisers, like the Walk for the Cure, and other local events, including the Miss Kingsport Pageant, “The Nutcracker” and Kingsport Showtime. Most recently, CPA led a workshop involving kids of all ages at Fun Fest Kids Central.
To learn more, vist the website at danceatcpa.com.