BLOUNTVILLE — County Attorney Dan Street is the Tennessee County Attorneys' Association's County Attorney of the Year.
Street, who has served as Sullivan County's county attorney since 1994, received the award and was honored during the TCAA's Summer Conference in Chattanooga.
"He is highly thought of and respected by TCAA members," TCAA Executive Secretary Nelle Greulich wrote to the office of Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable.
Street was elected president of the TCAA in April 2019. His term of office was to be one year. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he remained president until July 31, 2021, due to the fact TCAA could not meet for the 2020 Spring Conference.
"For his service, he was given a plaque to commemorate his time served as president," Greulich wrote. "Because Mr. Street's peers felt he had persevered under most unusual circumstances during the pandemic, he was also awarded the Tennessee County Attorneys' Association's County Attorney of the Year award as well. He has been a member of TCAA for many years and has been on the board of directors for many years."