JOHNSON CITY — Jerome Jarjoura scored on a header with four minutes left, lifting Dobyns-Bennett to a 1-0 victory over Science Hill Thursday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium, a result that gave the Indians the Big 7 Conference regular-season soccer championship.
The sweep of Science Hill left D-B 8-0 in the conference, 11-4-1 overall. Science Hil fell to 6-2, 8-5-2.
“We’ll definitely take it,” D-B coach Tom LaGuardia said. “Science Hill is a fantastic team and they played a great game tonight. We’re just happy to get the win. I’m proud of our boys for putting in the effort for the full 80.”
After the Indians dodged a couple of Science Hill scoring opportunities in the second half, Jarjoura broke free and nodded home a cross from teammate Grayson Hammond on a corner kick.
“I cut to the back post and cut back in and lost my defender,” Jarjoura said. “I just knew if I got a touch on it in front of the frame it would go in somehow. I didn’t know how to celebrate. It felt amazing.”
For Science Hill coach David Strickland, it was more of the same.
“Our Achilles heel is defending corners,” Strickland said. “We got bit on that. We’ve been bit on that all year long. That’s about courage and fight and the kid that scored got up and won it.”
With 15 minutes remaining, Science Hill’s Luke Whitaker sent a cross into the D-B box and Hayden Forrester headed it just wide. Moments later, Ben Shultz also got off a long range shot that was stopped by D-B goal keeper Aiden Townsend.
“I think the second half we really responded well,” Strickland said. “They did everything we asked. You just have to find ways to finish. That’s what hurt us.
“The kids played a great half. This game is absolutely brutally cruel at times, where the best team on the night didn’t win. But at the end of the day, the score is the winner.”
The Indians will be the top seed in next week’s District 1-AAA tournament, while Science Hill will be No. 2.
While his players were celebrating winning the title, LaGuardia was simply savoring beating his team’s biggest rival.
“This game is a huge rivalry,” LaGuardia said. “As a 47-year-old man, it’s been that rivalry since I was playing in it at 14. It’s a tremendous game. It’s a tough game, an emotional game. Two teams came out and played very well tonight and usually what separates us is just a tiny margin.”