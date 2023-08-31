Two more wins, and West Ridge will have equaled its win total from the 2022 season. But a triumph over Dobyns-Bennett would surely be the sweetest of them all.
After dropping a heartbreaker at Farragut, D-B (0-1) was deadlocked with Greeneville late in the third quarter before the lightning arrived. The lingering storm resulted in a no contest, meaning the Indians still haven’t tasted victory this year. Friday’s game at Blountville, which kicks off at 7 p.m., will be the Region 1-6A opener for both schools.
TREY DAY?
West Ridge (2-0) already owns a shutout win and a comeback win, having rallied past Daniel Boone 26-18 in Week 2. And while junior quarterback Trey Frazier leads the Wolves in passing (18-of-29 for 201 yards) and rushing (28 carries for 194 yards), Chase Gill emerged into the spotlight with last week’s 65-yard effort. He now has 133 for the season, Frazier having scored four touchdowns while throwing another to Sawyer Tate.
Tate and Dylan Fore lead West Ridge with four receptions each, Tate having totaled 77 yards. The next most is 39 yards on three catches by Bryson Horne.
“Trey’s done a good job spreading the ball around, hopeful to keep that so there’s not just one person the defense can focus on,” Hilton said. “Chase, he’s been coming off the bench and been really successful running the ball.”
And the Wolves will need that success against a Dobyns-Bennett defense that has allowed 100 rushing yards through two games.
Nikolas McVey leads the Tribe in sacks with three. Linebackers Branson Carswell and Kaden Kulbacki combined for 13 stops and a tackle for loss against Greeneville.
”You have to prepare for two totally different offenses (against West Ridge),” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “Our defense is playing hard. Cooper Martin’s had two absolutely wonderful games so far … you have to get help from your secondary in run support as well. We have that from the top down.”
RUN, TRIBE, RUN
The ground game has been Dobyns-Bennett’s offensive strength, led by senior workhorse Brayden Simpson. He’s gained 140 yards on 25 attempts so far. And Peyton Franklin got more involved against Greeneville, catching a 45-yard screen pass from Will Hurd.
In two outings, Hurd has 285 yards and two touchdowns passing. Tylen Taylor leads D-B with his nine catches and 78 yards.
But Dobyns-Bennett’s problem has been finishing drives. The Indians penetrated the opponent’s 30-yard line on their opening drive in both games so far, only to turn the ball over.
“I’m a high school football coach, so I’m never happy with what I’m seeing,” Christian said. “But we’ve left way too much on the table.”
The Wolves have allowed 233 yards rushing, but Tate and Dylan Joiner lead a secondary which has intercepted four passes. Carter Sanders and Carson Abbott lead West Ridge in tackles for loss.
”We thought going in, one of our strengths was going to be depth on the defensive line,” Hilton said. “That’s been true up to this point. We’ve done a good job getting lined up correctly. That’s a big part of playing defense is getting lined up correctly and tackling in space.”
THREE DECADES STRONG
Dobyns-Bennett went 69-9 all-time against Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South prior to consolidation — and the Indians have won both meetings against West Ridge.
Sullivan South was the last county team to beat the Tribe, a 33-7 triumph at Death Valley in 1993.
