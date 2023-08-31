Two more wins, and West Ridge will have equaled its win total from the 2022 season. But a triumph over Dobyns-Bennett would surely be the sweetest of them all.

After dropping a heartbreaker at Farragut, D-B (0-1) was deadlocked with Greeneville late in the third quarter before the lightning arrived. The lingering storm resulted in a no contest, meaning the Indians still haven’t tasted victory this year. Friday’s game at Blountville, which kicks off at 7 p.m., will be the Region 1-6A opener for both schools.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you