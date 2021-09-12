CSX will temporarily close the Highridge Road railroad crossing, located between Hummingbird Lane and Garland Way, as well as the crossing at Price Road and Five Oaks Drive at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.
In a press release, Johnson City said the closure at Price Road and Five Oaks Drive will impact the one-way in/out access of residents living on Five Oaks Drive, Tagor Drive, Gateway Drive, W.B. Yeats Drive, and Rilke Court.
If the work at this crossing is not completed by 10 p.m. Sept. 20, CSX will place rock in the crossing for overnight usage and reclose the crossing at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 with work to be completed by 5 p.m.
These areas will be closed to all traffic. CSX will have rock available to put down for emergency traffic if necessary. All drivers are encouraged to avoid this area when possible.