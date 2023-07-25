JONESBOROUGH — The winner of the Helen Hayes award for best performance and best musical, “Crowns, a Gospel Musical” will be coming to the McKinney Center in August.
Directed by Jonesborough’s own resident playwright Jules Corriere, “Crowns” is the partnership between the McKinney Center and UMOJA of Johnson City.
“I attended Holidays Around the World and there was an UMOJA display for Kwanzaa,” Corriere said. “I began talking with Angelitti Bradley (member of the Public Art Committee), who had been to the McKinney Center before, and we decided we needed to do a play together. It is really awesome. We decided to do ‘Crowns,’ a play written by Regina Taylor, and then found dates that worked for both our busy schedules.”
“Crowns” is a celebratory gospel musical that is adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry — and one that Corriere said she is blessed to work on.
“This is an amazing cast, and it’s small. There are only seven people in the cast,” Corriere said. “They are all extraordinary singers and fabulous actors. I am so honored and blessed to work with such a great team. They feel like family — we are a family.”
“Crowns” is the story of a Chicago teenager who, sent to live with her grandmother in South Carolina, finds connection among a community of resilient African American women. Weaving together faith, fashion and family, “Crowns” is an inspirational, joyous musical celebration of love and redemption that will make your spirit sing with the many gospel numbers sung throughout the story.
“The crowns are the hats that the women would wear to church. They connected the women to themselves and their roots,” Corriere explained. “They explain the history of the head adornments and what they meant for centuries.”
Corriere added that if you love gospel music, you will love the play.
“It’s filled with beloved gospel songs. It is an amazing experience to hear the cast sing with their soaring harmonies,” she said. “It’s gorgeous.”
Brett McCluskey, music director of the production, said that the first day they all met was at Friendship Baptist Church in Johnson City.
“We are all real faith- oriented. We pray together before each rehearsal. The entire experience is like going to church,” McCluskey said. “The songs are messages of faith. The score came to me handwritten, so it was difficult to decipher, but the cast didn’t even need the music. They knew all the songs and with no rehearsal sang them in three- or four-part harmony. It’s been a real blessing and has expanded my skills as a piano player.”
According to McCluskey, the show upholds the McKinney legacy of diversity.
“It helps integrate our current society,” he said. “I am so happy and privileged to be able to work with such amazing voices.”
Corriere said the McKinney Center is always looking for ways to connect the community through project building — whether art, storytelling or theater.
The cast of “Crowns” includes Jasmine Potter, Stephanie Lattany, Tisha Sanders, Cathy Walker, Christa Reid, Taleah Rogers and Ralph Martin. The production is directed by Jules Corriere, with music directed by Brett McCluskey and accompaniment by McCluskey and Kelvin Scott. Jasmine Henderson serves as assistant director, and Doniqua Joyner is the stage manager. Bobby Taylor will lead set design and construction. Lighting will be designed by Wayne Lawrence, and sound will be managed by John Saylor.
“This is a real coming together of both of our organizations, UMOJA of Johnson City and the McKinney Center,” explains Corriere.
UMOJA’s Bradley continued, “We’ve been wanting to do more with the McKinney Center for a time, now, and this is the perfect show to do it.”
Tickets are on sale now at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling this Historic Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010. For more information, visit McKinneyCenter.com/Crowns.