crowns

The winner of the Helen Hayes award for best performance and best musical, ‘Crowns, a Gospel Musical’ will be coming to Jonesborough’s McKinney Center in August.

 CONTRIBUTED

JONESBOROUGH — The winner of the Helen Hayes award for best performance and best musical, “Crowns, a Gospel Musical” will be coming to the McKinney Center in August.

Directed by Jonesborough’s own resident playwright Jules Corriere, “Crowns” is the partnership between the McKinney Center and UMOJA of Johnson City.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you