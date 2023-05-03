HILTONS, Va. — You could say playing at the Carter Family Fold is a family tradition for Kilby Spencer, the fiddler and founder of the Crooked Road Ramblers.

Spencer’s mother and father started playing at the Carter Fold starting in the ’70s with the Whitetop Mountain Band. Today, his mother still plays with the group, and they still perform at the Fold. Now, Kilby Spencer and the rest of his Ramblers are keeping tradition alive with a healthy list of shows, including ones at the Carter Family Fold.

For more information on the Crooked Road Ramblers, go to www.crookedroadramblers.com and www.thecrookedroadramblers.bandcamp.com.

