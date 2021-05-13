Prince Kollie is still reeling in the honors.
The David Crockett football standout, who signed in December to play collegiately at Notre Dame, was chosen Thursday as the 2020-21 Gatorade Tennessee Football Player of the Year.
Kollie became only the second Northeast Tennessee athlete to earn the honor, joining Curt Phillips from Sullivan South (2007-08 season).
"It's just another incredible honor for a very deserving young man," Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said. "This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication Prince continues to display on a daily basis."
This is the 36th year Gatorade has been choosing the state’s top player. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Kollie is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, which will be announced this month.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound senior linebacker and running back rushed for 1,562 yards and 26 touchdowns on 181 carries last season, leading the Pioneers (9-3) to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Kollie also caught 13 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in addition to recording 109 tackles and 11 tackles for loss on defense.
He was the Class 5A Mr. Football winner, a two-time, first-team all-state honoree, and was selected as a MaxPreps second-team All-American.
A devoted member of his church community, Kollie has volunteered on behalf of food donation drives and youth sports camps.
“Kollie is scary when you see him on film, and even scarier in person,” said South Doyle head coach Clark Duncan, who had to deal with Kollie in last year’s second-round playoff game. “I don’t think there’s a better football player in Tennessee. He’s fast and very athletic. He can cover from sideline to sideline and he’ll really hit you. He’s got great tools on both sides of the ball.”
Also, Kollie has maintained a 3.47 GPA in the classroom.
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Kollie has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choice.
Kollie is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization he chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.
To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.