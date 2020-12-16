David Crockett pulled off a rare football feat Wednesday.
Prince Kollie had long been on the calendar to make it official with Notre Dame on signing day, but a teammate joined him as Tony Davis latched on with Murray State.
“Apart from Greeneville, I’m not sure when the last time that happened around here,” Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said. “Obviously it has never happened at Crockett. It’s rare for schools in our area to get a Division I athlete, but to have two in the same year it speaks to their talent and work ethic. They’ve earned it and it’s good to see it pay off.”
Kollie, whose signing ceremony was pushed to a later date because of a COVID-19 exposure, is one of the highest-rated linebackers in the nation. He currently stands at No. 10 for outside linebackers with a terrific four-star rating of .9325. He is considered the No. 3 overall recruit from the state of Tennessee.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder had a terrific career with the Pioneers on defense, and was one of the area’s best offensive weapons over the past two seasons. He went over 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and followed up with over 1,000 rushing yards this year.
Chandley said he texted with Kollie on Wednesday after he signed the national letter of intent.
“I told him, ‘I just want you to put your phone down for a second and think about what you accomplished,’ ” Chandley said. “You signed a letter of intent to play football at Notre Dame. It’s surreal. When you think about what took place, it shows how blessed he is. I’m so happy for him.”
Davis, a 6-3, 300-pound offensive guard and defensive tackle, got on Murray State’s radar late in the game. His deal came together over the last few days, Chandley said.
“Murray State offered a few months ago, and has been courting him the longest,” Chandley said. “He also picked up an offer from Ball State, and that intrigued him. But there were so many fishy things that happened in the past week or so. He wanted to commit, but they wanted him to hold off because of eligibility freezing for their seniors. They didn’t want him to sign early. He didn’t like that.”
Davis had developed a good rapport with the defensive line coach at Murray State, Chandley said.
“I did, too,” said Chandley. “We started feeling like he would be in good hands.”
Chandley said Davis will play defense for Murray State, which is in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Racers will begin their 2020-21 football season on Feb. 21.