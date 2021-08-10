A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning on Highway 107 in Unicoi County left one North Carolina resident dead and another injured.
According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Haley Calhoun, 15, of Newland, was killed around 5:08 a.m. near the Limestone Cove Recreation Area after the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am in which she was a passenger struck a tree head-on after the vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and left the roadway. The report said the brakes were not applied during the crash.
The driver of the Grand Am, Damian Fuller, 18, Jonas Ridge, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.