JONESBOROUGH — Each year, thousands of people flock to Jonesborough in November to browse the various vendors’ booths and explore hundreds of handcrafted items in the Made Around Here Market. The town is now accepting vendor applications for the event.
In its 39th year, Made Around Here Market has grown to be a tradition for many in creating a unique shopping experience.
If you want to be a vendor
Made Around Here Market is accepting local and regional artisans and crafters, as well as residents from surrounding states.
All items must be handmade. Some examples include pottery, paintings and varied mediums, photographs, screen-printed items, seasonal décor, holiday gifts, leather items, woodcarvings and others. Artists are encouraged to demonstrate at their booth.
If you go to the market
Made Around Here Market will be held on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, as well as at an additional marketplace located outside in the main parking lot and greenspace areas.
For more information and to fill out an application, visit Jonesborough.com/market. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Sept. 30.