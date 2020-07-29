CHURCH HILL — Dr. David Kirschke from the Northeast Regional Health Office reported Wednesday that there has been a COVID-associated death at the Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center nursing home.
On Wednesday the nursing home reported the 19 residents and 13 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Kirschke said he is still gathering information and will not be able to comment further about this case because of the risk of identifying the individual.
He did, however, respond to the question, Can you explain what is meant by COVID-Associated death?
"In general, on a death certificate, there is a primary cause of death and then secondary causes or contributing factors, Kirschke replied. "These are determined by the attending physician or medical examiner. COVID can be a primary cause or contributing factor."
He added, "Certainly in any COVID death other underlying medical conditions can contribute. COVID-associated just means a person had COVID at the time of death, whether it was primary or secondary."
The Times News will update this report when more information becomes available.