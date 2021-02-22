Tennessee reported 952 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Monday, bringing its seven-day average for new cases down to its lowest point since June 30 — a span of 237 days.
As of Monday, Tennessee was averaging 1,075.4 new cases per day, the lowest since the state's average was 1,029.2 on June 30. Tennessee hasn't seen its seven-day new case average fall below 1,000 since June 29. Over the past seven days, the state had just three days with more than 1,000 new reported cases, fewest since the week between Sept. 19-25.
Northeast Tennessee, meanwhile, reported 37 new infections, the fewest since Nov. 1 — a day only partial data was released. Its seven-day new case rate of 93.1 is at its lowest since Oct. 5. The region's seven-day average of new cases peaked at 671.7 on Dec. 19 and has fallen 86.1% in the 65 days since. The state has seen a similarly sharp decline since peaking on Dec. 18, with its average falling by 88.8%.
Active cases have fallen statewide and regionally as well. Both the state and region reported their fewest active cases since early October. Tennessee had 16,205 as of Monday, while Northeast Tennessee's count was 1,032. Sullivan County remains the region's active case leader with 353, with Washington County's total of 214 a distant second.
Davidson County currently has the most active cases in the state, with 1,676 as of Monday. Only Davidson, Hamilton (1,063), Knox (1,329) and Shelby (1,456) counties have more than 1,000 active cases.