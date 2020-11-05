Science Hill’s football season was in jeopardy of ending Friday as the Hilltoppers were big underdogs against perennial state-title contender Maryville.
Unfortunately the Hilltoppers’ season ended Thursday instead.
Ravaged by COVID-19 quarantine and pending tests, Hilltoppers head coach Stacy Carter said his team was forced to forfeit the Class 6A first-round contest, which was scheduled to be played at Maryville.
“It’s disappointing,” Carter said. “It’s disappointing for the seniors and disappointing for the kids. The last three weeks have been extremely tough. You hate for it to end like this.”
The loss ended Science Hill’s season with a record of 7-3.
Carter said if he had been told in July the Hilltoppers would play all but one game of a full regular season, but miss the playoffs, he would have taken it.
“I would have taken it in a heartbeat,” he said. “I think everybody would have done that at the time.”
Carter said Wednesday he was concerned about his team getting a chance to play because of the high number of players in quarantine. By Thursday, there were six players with pending COVID-19 tests. Those kids would have been unable to ride the bus without receiving negative results.
With the hope of playing hanging by a threat, Carter had 40 players who could have made the trip — but eight of them were freshmen.
“We couldn’t justify putting kids on bus without knowing (the results),” Carter said. “I don’t see how we could do that. We could put a team together, but it would have been a team with little experience.”
Another problem for the Hilltoppers was players who are sick with a different virus that has hit the program.
“They tested negative, but they are sick with something,” Carter said. “There’s a lot going around.”