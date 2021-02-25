Northeast Tennessee counties reported 151 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections on Thursday, the region's highest single-day new case count in nearly two weeks.
Before Thursday, the region had averaged about 86 new cases per day over the past week. As of Thursday, that average was up to 93.2, thanks in large part to Sullivan County's 70 new reported cases. No other county reported more than Washington County's 22 new cases on Thursday.
The jump in new cases also caused active cases to rise, though they remain below 1,000 across the region. Overall active cases increased by 29 to 965 with Sullivan County (+18) reporting the largest increase. Greene (+9), Johnson (+9) and Unicoi (+4) also reported increases. Carter (-5), Hancock (-1) and Hawkins (-5) each reported a decrease in active cases. Washington County's active case count was stable at 180.
Other data notes:
- There were 1,415 new reported tests on Thursday, with 8.62% coming back positive. Over the past seven days, the region's positive test rate was 8.65%.
- The region reported a total of 49,798 cases, just 202 shy of the 50,000-mark.
- Northeast Tennessee reported three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 993. Over the past seven days, the region averaged about 2.8 deaths per day, indicating the region could reach the 1,000 mark this weekend.