JOHNSON CITY — Between coronavirus, kitten season and no reduction in stray animals being picked up, the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter has a large number of residents that could use a forever home.
With the abundance of animals also comes the need for supplies of all types — bedding, cleaning products, cat litter and food.
“We closed the doors March 17 due to COVID-19,” shelter Director Tammy Davis said. “For a while we were not letting anyone adopt or come in to visit with the animals, and we closed our intake except for emergencies — sick, injured animals or truly a stray or abandoned animal we need to try to reconnect to their owner.”
But as time progressed and reopening full-time was not an option, Davis began looking at other ways to get pets adopted.
“We realized we needed a way to be able to get animals out safely and into homes. The best way we thought to do that was use social media and highlight certain animals,” she said.
If someone wanted to look at an animal, they must complete an application and be approved before the shelter will set an appointment for a one-on-one meeting with the animal.
“We’ve opened up a little bit and started setting people up with appointments so they can visit the cats on the floor.
“We are not allowing that in the dog area, but we are showing dogs on Facebook, and people can meet them by appointment,” she said.
“We are having a huge number of stray dogs, but we don’t know if they are being abandoned or are just stray dogs. Right now we have 81, but the shelter has had some luck finding homes for the dogs.
“I want to thank everyone who has adopted an animal from the shelter during this difficult time, and we are extremely grateful to all of the rescues that have reached out to us,” she said.
Donations have been down for multiple reasons with people out of work due to COVID-19 and not being able to stop by and drop off supplies.
As far as products the shelter needs, Davis said there had been a good response from people when she reached out on social media recently.
“We were completely surprised at the response. We have a lot of adult cat food and dog food but; we really need a continual flow of dry or canned kitten food.”
“We’re blessed we have such a giving community. We’re in good shape for a while, but we will need continued donations,” David said.
The shelter uses clay litter — not clumping litter — and it’s always needed as well.
“One good thing that’s come out of this is we have gained a lot of certified kitten fosters, but we always need more. There’s an application process. They get the kittens temporarily until they’re old enough to be spayed or neutered so then they can be adopted.
“Obviously there’s a decrease in the number of animals,” because the shelter is not taking owner-surrendered animals, Davis said, but animal control is still responding to calls about stray animals.
“We felt strongly that animal control needed to continue to do what we need to do for animals in the community,” she said.
“People who are struggling and feel like they have to release an animal, the first thing we do is to look at if there’s something we can help them with to keep the animal in the home.
“Because we’re closed, we can’t focus on owner-released animals. We have to focus on injured or stray animals.”