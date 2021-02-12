Northeast Tennessee's active COVID-19 case count fell by 71 after the region reported a slight bump Thursday, with 1,262 active cases in the upper eight counties.
Friday's active case count is the region's lowest since Oct. 9, when the region had 1,192 active cases. Active cases fell in six of the region's eight counties, with Unicoi (+4) and Washington (+10) seeing an increase. Sullivan County (371) remains the region's leader in active cases, with Washington County (265) trailing.
Since hitting a second peak of 5,260 active cases on Jan. 10, the region's active case count has fallen by 77.3%. Active cases have declined by 34.1% since Jan. 31.
Ballad reports slight increase in inpatients
Ballad Health reported a four-person increase in virus-related hospitalizations on Friday, up from 103 on Wednesday. It is the first time inpatients have increased in consecutive reporting days since mid-January.
Ballad Health cut down the number of days a week it releases its scorecard from seven to three earlier this week, so data for Thursday is not available.
In addition to the increase in inpatients, the hospital system's critical care patients also jumped up. As of Friday, there were 23 (+3) people in intensive care and 16 (+4) on ventilators. Both are at their highest levels since last month.