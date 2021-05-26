An assault case against Washington County Board of Education member David Hammond was dismissed last week at the end of a six-month period in which the parties involved agreed to certain conditions.
Hammond, 52, 115 Beechnut St., Apt. B2, was charged in 2019 with simple assault of his then-girlfriend.
Hammond’s attorney, Gene Scott, was able to work out a deal with prosecutors for the case to be dismissed after a sixth-month period during which the two could not have contact with each other in person or by any other means of communication and that there be no social media posting by either one or anyone on their behalf about the other.
That six months expired May 19.
Hammond was first arrested on a simple domestic assault charge in March after the woman alleged he had grabbed and shoved her during an argument days earlier, leaving marks and bruises on her arms and torso.
After his 2019 arrest, Hammond said school board meetings have been productive and that there’s still “been no discussion” about the possibility of his resignation.
“No one on the board has asked me to resign, and I have not heard from any constituents or been told of anyone wishing for that,” he said at the time. “I feel like I’ve been a good board member. I’ve been accessible to the people, and I’ve put the children, teachers and parents first while being mindful of the taxpayers in Washington County.”
Scott said in 2019 that he believed the case would ultimately be dismissed.
“We look forward to having our day in court and feel after the court hears this matter, Mr. Hammond will be acquitted,” Scott said at the time. “At the very most, this is a misunderstanding.”
Scott said he also filed the appropriate paperwork to have the charge expunged from Hammond’s record.