Julie Canter

Newly appointed by the Johnson County Commission, Julie Canter is sworn in as the interim general sessions and juvenile court judge. 

 Tamas Mondovics

MOUNTAIN CITY — At its special called meeting to appoint a replacement for Perry Stout, the Johnson County Commission appointed Julie Canter as the county's new interim general sessions and juvenile court judge. The meeting was held on Monday at the Johnson County Courthouse's upper courtroom in Mountain City.

With a 12-1 and one pass vote, Canter replaced Stout, who officially remained on the bench until Saturday, July 8. Stout was elected to an eight-year term on August 4, 2022, and was sworn in less than a year ago. In 2022 Stout ran unopposed. Eight years earlier, he lost a close race for the position to William Hawkins.

