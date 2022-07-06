A story titled "City looking to calm fears about Main Street rebuild" in the June 29 issue of the Kingsport Times News should have stated that each side of Main Street would be closed from Sullivan Street to Cherokee Street over a six-month period. City contractors plan to redo one side of the street then conduct construction on the other. We apologize for the error.
Correction
Cliff Hightower
Reporter
