In Sunday’s edition, the classes for each commencement date at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise were reversed. The dates are: May 8 at 11 a.m. for the class of 2021, and May 9 at 1 p.m. for the class of 2020. Attendance will be for ticket holders only.
Correction - UVA Wise commencement
Mike Still
Reporter
