Contact Us Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We want to hear from you. How has the growing methamphetamine and fentanyl crisis hit home with you? Contact us at news@timesnews.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Methamphetamine Fentanyl Crisis Chemistry Pharmacology Hit Home Contact Recommended for you Trending Now Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.