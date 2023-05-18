Joey Lewis and his aunts, Glenna and Frankie, are shown in an advertisement for The Valley Beautiful Antique Mall’s 25th anniversary. Lewis said he believes he has the longest-running shop in downtown Erwin with the exception of Plant Palace.
Joey Lewis and his aunts, Glenna and Frankie, are shown in an advertisement for The Valley Beautiful Antique Mall’s 25th anniversary. Lewis said he believes he has the longest-running shop in downtown Erwin with the exception of Plant Palace.
Erwin Record File Photo
This display in the front window at the Valley Beautiful Antique Mall features a variety of interesting pieces.
Erwin Record Photo by Bryan Stevens
Many pottery enthusiasts have passed through the front door of The Valley Beautiful Antique Mall in the hope of discovering treasures among the aisles of pottery displayed in the store.
Erwin Record Photo by Bryan Stevens
A shelf of Blue Ridge Pottery is displayed at the Valley Beautiful Antique Mall. Joey Lewis is a collector himself and one of the leading experts on Blue Ridge Pottery in the region.
Erwin Record Photo by Bryan Stevens
Glenna and Joey Lewis of the Valley Beautiful Antique Mall love to help customers make some amazing finds at their family business.
ERWIN — If it can be cracked, chipped or broken, it can be found at the Valley Beautiful Antique Mall, which is celebrating more than three decades in business.
Thirty-five years ago, Joey Lewis and his aunts, Glenna and Frankie, opened up shop in the Duck Crossing Antique Mall in downtown Elizabethton. Then in 1993, they joined the Hanging Elephant, an antique mall in Erwin.
Co-owner Joey Lewis said they finally opened their own antique mall in January 2003 in downtown Erwin, where they remain today.
The shop specializes in fine china, pottery and other glassware.
Lewis said he doesn’t typically sell f3urniture, tools or baseball cards. Instead, guests will find Blue Ridge, Fenton glassware and Roseville pottery.
“If it chips, cracks or breaks, it might be here,” Lewis said.
Visitors come from around the country just to check on the store’s collection of Erwin-based dishware, such as Blue Ridge and Cash pottery brands.
“Erwin has a rich pottery history,” said Lewis, a member of multiple local and national pottery clubs.
Pottery was handcrafted in the railroad town of Erwin for decades, beginning in 1916, when Southern Potteries selected the town for a pottery site. Southern Potteries, which developed Blue Ridge Pottery, operated through the late 1950s.
Many women, including Lewis’ aunt, Frankie, worked at Blue Ridge. When the men went to war, women worked at the pottery factory. Frankie Lewis, who died Aug. 2, 2021, painted Blue Ridge from 1945-1957.
Due to its collection of Erwin-based dishware, a number of famous people have either visited the shop or sent others to do their shopping. Lewis said a representative of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg learned of the store’s collection and purchased items on a visit to Erwin.
Although the judge wasn’t present, Lewis recalled seeing the government car stop in front of the store.
Valley Beautiful Antique Mall also carries quality nationally recognized dishware from Fenton, which was produced for decades in West Virginia, as well as European and Victorian-era items.
Tiffany & Company, Wave Crest, Fiestaware, Fostoria Glass Company and Mount Washington Glass can be found in the store.
Today, Lewis and his aunt, Glenna Lewis, operate the store. They often obtain new finds from estate sales, conventions and visitors.
Running the store has been very rewarding, Lewis said, and he looks forward to continuing its success in downtown Erwin.
The Valley Beautiful Antique Mall is open Tuesday to Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. and other days by appointment.