ERWIN — If it can be cracked, chipped or broken, it can be found at the Valley Beautiful Antique Mall, which is celebrating more than three decades in business.

Thirty-five years ago, Joey Lewis and his aunts, Glenna and Frankie, opened up shop in the Duck Crossing Antique Mall in downtown Elizabethton. Then in 1993, they joined the Hanging Elephant, an antique mall in Erwin.

