There may or may not be a white Christmas this year for some people in the Tri-Cities, but one thing is certain: It’s going to be cold.
The latest advisory by the National Weather Service indicated temperatures were going to drop significantly as a strong storm approached.
The temperature was expected to dip to 18 degrees on Christmas Eve. It won’t get much warmer, as the Christmas Day high was targeted around 25 degrees.
“Very cold air will build into the area during the day Thursday and linger through Friday night. Rain will change to snow Thursday afternoon with a brief period of moderate to heavy snow possible, especially across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Snow showers will linger through at least Friday morning,” according to the NWS advisory on its website.
“Snow accumulations of two to five inches are possible across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and the Smoky Mountains. The Cumberland Plateau, parts of the central valley, and southwest North Carolina could see between 1/2 and 1 1/2 inches of snow.”
Christmas Eve will start with rain showers and fog, but a high in the mid-50s. That night, however, snow showers are expected. For Christmas Day, there is a 20% chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees, and the low that night will dip to 14.
But it isn’t just the temperature officials watch. They also consider the wind flow, “which can produce dangerous wind chills from 5 below zero to 5 above zero across the higher elevations for Thursday night through Friday night.”
According to Johnson City Fire Chief Jim Stables, the holiday season is often when fire danger increases.
He said an apartment fire in Johnson City last week was an example of how easily a fire can start.
That fire, like many, was caused by a wall heater that turned on and the combustible material stored nearby was ignited. Wall heaters do not have on/off switches. Instead, the lowest setting is in the 50-degree range, so they will turn on automatically when the inside temperature drops.
More fire safety tips:
- When cooking, don’t leave pots on the stove and walk away.
- Keep candles away from pets and children.
- Check smoke and CO2 detectors.
- Don’t overload electrical outlets.
- Don’t hide electrical cords under carpets.
Safety tips for pets:
- Bring pets indoors during freezing weather.
- When they are outside, be sure they have shelter, food and clean, unfrozen water.
- Wipe their paws after they have been outside to protect them from frostbite and salt treatments on the roads.
- Check under vehicle hoods before starting out to ensure no animal has sought shelter in the engine.
Safety tips for home:
- During long periods of freezing temperatures, set faucets to drip so the lines don’t freeze. Five drips per minute should be sufficient.
- Insulate water lines.
- Open cabinet doors.
- Turn water off at the street if pipes freeze.
- Protect outside faucets with insulated covers.
Other helpful information:
- Check on neighbors and the elderly to make sure they aren’t negatively affected by freezing temperatures.
- Dress in layers, with a wind resistant outer layer.
- When it is cold, wear a hat, mittens or insulated gloves. Keep your face warm with a scarf, neck tube or facemask.
- Wear warm and waterproof footwear. When it is very cold, or when the wind chill is significant, cover as much exposed skin as possible.