KINGSPORT — Food City celebrated the completion of a major expansion and remodel at its Clinchfield Street location. The project resulted in the creation of 45 new area jobs.
“Our customers will find the same smiling faces, top quality products, exceptional customer service and competitive pricing they have come to expect from Food City, along with some exciting new services and conveniences,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The project resulted in the addition of nearly 10,000 square feet of retail shopping space, bringing the total square footage to more than 58,000 square feet.
A Starbucks café was added, offering a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages. The pharmacy received an extensive makeover, including a private consultation room and walk-up window.
The bakery and deli food service areas were expanded to make way for an Asian Wok; fresh food bar featuring a variety of soups, wings, salad, fruit selections, pizza shop, fresh sushi, and a larger dining room area.
The interior departments have also been enlarged to enhance variety and selection, and the store was upgraded with new energy efficient cases, 100% LED lighting, a new modern décor package, and several U-scans units.
“I would like to thank our loyal customers for their patience during the construction process,” said store manager Kim Lane. “We’re very excited about our new services and I think our customers will agree that it was well worth the wait.”
Headquartered in Abingdon, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 138 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.