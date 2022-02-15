KINGSPORT — Legal action is underway following the steam line rupture at Eastman Chemical Company on Jan. 31.
The Knoxville-based law firm, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, has filed a class-action lawsuit against Eastman. According to a press release from Milberg, the complaint includes claims for public and private nuisance, trespass, negligence, and strict liability for “ultra-hazardous” activity.
The lead plaintiff is Sharon Weatherly, who owns a home near Eastman, the release said. Nearby neighborhoods saw debris on cars and in yards after a steam line failure at the Kingsport chemical plant. The release said Weatherly and her neighbors were exposed to contaminants released from the rupture.
Class action lawsuits allow more than one plaintiff to take legal action. The complaint was filed on Feb. 14, the release said. The Jan. 31 steam line failure resulted in five minor injuries, according to Eastman. The company also reported that initial testing of the debris showered over the community showed that at least some of the material damaged in the event contained asbestos.
