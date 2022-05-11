KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s general purpose school budget for 2022-23 would be more than $86.1 million, out of an overall budget of more than $96.1 million, the school board recommended 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
The general purpose budget would be a $4,920,700 increase over the current year, with enrollment and attendance increases adding funding, along with an increase in sales tax collections offsetting slight county property tax decreases.
The city’s annual lump sum payment to Kingsport City Schools would remain at $11,245,300, not attached to any portion of the city property tax rate that may increase.
Breakfast and lunch prices would increase with the budget, per federal mandates as reflected in the board vote, while pay for teachers, substitutes and classified employees also would go up based on the school board’s action.
One unknown, however, is whether the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will pick up $280,000 in expenses for four school resource officers for 2022-23. If the BMA doesn’t pick up the SRO cost, certified employees (teachers) wouldn’t get as a large of an increase.
Another revenue drop is a decrease of $459,000 in retirement costs for teachers because of a change in the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System.
The proposed budget must go before the BMA for final approval.
PAY PROPOSED TO GO UP
The classified increase would come on the heels of a teacher pay increase and pay scale that went into full effect last year. The 5% classified cost-of-living, or COL, increase would be in addition to a 5% raise for classified employees approved earlier this spring to bring those employees up to pay levels more competitive with the private sector and other schools.
The proposed general purpose school budget, which will go to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for a workshop Thursday evening, includes regular step increases and a 3% cost of living increase for certified employees. However, Chief Finance Officer David Frye told the Board of Education that without the BMA agreeing for the city to pick up the SRO costs, the 3% COL increase for teachers would drop to 2%.
The proposed certified step increase would cost $539,400 and the cost of living increase $1,885,350. The proposed classified steps would run $206,700 and the COL $534,400. For classified employees, a step equals 2%. For certified employees, the exact percentage varies depending on the employee’s specific step number.
Of the more than $4.9 million increase from the current year budget to the proposed 2022-23 budget, more than half would be made up of a $2,626,450 raise, $1,885,350 for certified and $741,100 for classified.
NEW POSITIONS, MEAL PRICE INCREASE AND HIGHER SUB PAY PROPOSED
Proposed general purpose new expenditures include up to two added discretionary teachers for $147,000 as and if needed, two behavioral assistants at $55,000, half a dean of students at $40,000, two special education assistants and 20% of a COVID relief specialist.
Anticipated increases came in health insurance, classified retirement, substitute pay and other personnel costs, as well as other curriculum and instruction, technology, maintenance, transportation at $228,500 and debt service costs of $595,600, the last one offset by a city increase of that amount.
The proposed budget would have a General Purpose School Fund of $86,045,100; School Nutrition Fund of $3,817,600; Federal Projects Fund of $5,116,761; and School Special Projects Fund of $1,061,700. That would make for a total of all funds of $96,041,161.
In the self-supporting nutrition budget, breakfast prices would go up from $1.50 to $2 at all grade levels, while lunch would go from $2.50 to $2.65 each for elementary, $2.65 to $2.75 for middle school and $2.75 to $3 for high school.
Answering a question from BOE Vice President Julie Byers, Frye said the increases were recommended and all but mandated by the federal lunch program.