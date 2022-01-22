JOHNSON CITY — It came down to the last shot, but East Tennessee State came up short.
When Jordan King’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim just before the buzzer, so did the Bucs’ chances, and The Citadel escaped with a 75-73 win in a Southern Conference men’s basketball game Saturday at Freedom Hall.
King’s shot came after The Citadel’s Rudy Fitzgibbons III missed the second of two free throws. The Bucs got the rebound and David Sloan passed to King, who didn’t appear to have a clean look as he launched what would have been the game winner.
“He missed it really poorly so clearly he must have rushed it when he got it,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “That’s a play we practice every single day.”
The finish was set up by Ledarrius Brewer’s 3-pointer off a long offensive rebound that cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 74-73 with 10 seconds left. Brewer had earlier missed a breakaway dunk after making a steal with the game tied at 70.
Hayden Brown led the Bulldogs (8-10, 2-5) with 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting.
“He was the best player on the court,” Oliver said. “I thought that was the difference. We didn’t stop their best player. We didn’t slow him down at all.”
Oliver wanted to go for the win on the last shot.
“I wasn’t confident going to overtime based on the level of physicality we were going against,” he said. “I would never complain about the officiating. We have the best officials in the world in this conference. But, first-year head coach, I’m going to watch the video. I’m going to learn.
“If there’s been some rule changes, some things that we’re not doing on defense, I want to learn so on Wednesday (vs. UNC Greensboro) I can implement that.”
Fitzgibbons had 14 points, eight in the final five minutes. Jason Roche also scored 14, all in the first half, for the Bulldogs.
Ledarrius Brewer led ETSU (12-9, 4-4) with 20 points. Ty Brewer added 18, King 16 and Sloan 11.
TY FOR 1,000
Ty Brewer reached the 1,000-point mark for his career, which began at Louisiana-Lafayette. He hit 1,000 with the second of back-to-back 3-pointers, and the basket was assisted by his brother, Ledarrius.
“It felt pretty nice,” Ty Brewer said. “I didn’t think I’d ever see that day come.”
FIRST-HALF RUN
With Brown and Roche combining for 26 points, the Bulldogs pulled ahead in the first half. They were on top 30-19 with 5:53 left in the half when the Bucs went to work.
Ledarrius Brewer led a 13-0 Bucs run, a stretch that left them on top 32-30 at halftime. Brewer scored eight during the run and all four baskets came right near the rim. King added a 3-pointer and Kordell Charles’ up-and-under basket put ETSU ahead.
Roche, a freshman who plays more minutes than any other player in the SoCon, had four 3-pointers over the first nine minutes.
BY THE NUMBERS
Sloan had five assists, giving him 36 in the past five games. He leads the SoCon.
ETSU outrebounded The Citadel 42-36 behind Ty Brewer’s team-leading seven. Brewer also made three of his five 3-point tries and had three steals.
UP NEXT
The Bucs host UNC Greensboro on Wednesday.
The Citadel takes on Western Carolina at home that day.