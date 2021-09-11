Bill Killen of Church Hill is a retired fire and emergency services executive with 65-plus year’s fire risk management and fire and emergency services management experience.
Killen was in his office in Washington, D.C., 20 years ago on 9/11. Here is his story:
Where were you when you found out that 9/11 had happened, and what was your reaction?
I was in my office at the Naval Facilities Engineering Command in the Washington Navy Yard. At first I thought it might have been a small plane and went to the PIO office where there was a television. When I arrived, most of the command leadership were glued to the TV. I watched the second airplane hit the south tower and I knew this was no accident. While watching the TV, Capt. Ray Mello, a registered civil engineer specializing in facilities engineering and construction, said, “Those buildings are going to fall.”
Do you recall what you were doing when you found out about it, and what you did the rest of the day?
I was reading a fire investigation report when I learned a plane hit the WTC. When I heard a plane had hit the Pentagon, I walked to the Naval District Washington’s Emergency Operations Center. There were several heavily armed NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) personnel positioned on streets bordering the Potomac River. All entrance gates were secured; no one was coming in or going out of the Navy Yard. When I entered the EOC, Rear Adm. Christopher Weaver, commandant of Naval District Washington, greeted me with the comment, “Be sure you have all hands on deck.” The remainder of the day was spent in the EOC consulting with deputies in various Naval installations on both coasts.
How did 9/11 change your life, both in the days and weeks following, and also over the past 20 years?
I think I was like most Americans, bewildered and wondering how could this happen? From August 1985 until Sept. 11, 2001, my work had me in the Pentagon a couple of times a week. After 9/11 I never attended another meeting or event in the Pentagon. I always sent a deputy or took care of business by phone. The events of 9/11 influenced my work and attitude toward response to manmade and natural disasters. I paid closer attention to details in preparing operational procedures for disaster response.
Hurricane Katrina’s impact on me as president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs was significant. Tuesday after Labor Day I assembled my executive board at IAFC headquarters and conferenced with fire service leaders on the ground in Louisiana. Wednesday we briefed the White House staff and the acting FEMA director.
In November I appointed a task force to develop a national mutual aid system. Less than a year later, the task force presented a final document which served as a template for the Tennessee Mutual Aid System. For several years, the Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association (TFCA) has been working toward the development of a mutual aid deployment plan. Tennessee has led much of the nationwide project through developing innovative concepts and processes to manage mutual aid.