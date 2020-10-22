Have you considered that garages are a “new” thing in home building? Garages only came into being in the United States after Ford Motor Company started mass producing the Model T in 1913. As the size of cars and the number of cars per family increased, so did the size of garages. For the most part, not many garages are detached in new home constructions, they are generally incorporated into the home construction plan where the cost of excavation, foundation, frame and roof are shared across the entire house. Also, the size of vehicles determine the dimensions of your garage and if you choose to house your boat or RV, that’s another defining factor.
Garages in 1902 were said to be constructed of brick with a cement floor, inspection pit, and a good lighting and pulley system for removing parts. It seems in the early days, many car owners were mechanical and engineering enthusiasts. Karl (Carl) Benz, the inventor of the automobile, applied for a patent for his vehicle powered by a gas engine in 1886 and in 1910 built a tower for himself where the ground floor was the garage and the first floor was a room for studying. This tower still exists in Ladenburg, Germany.
My wife and I have been considering building a garage at our current residence. When we completed our first home in 1966, the living area was basically on one level with a full basement, which included a two-car garage with automatic garage doors and the laundry room. The garage was a welcomed part of that home’s amenities.
Our second home was built in 1974 and had a two-car garage incorporated into the building plan. That plan, however, did not have a basement and that feature was missed especially when we had the tornado come through that year.
When we built our current residence in 1977, most homes were being constructed with attached garages. We chose a full-sized basement, which included a single-car garage and a wrap-around porch, over constructing a two-car garage. We did “plan” to build a garage and provided the space for it. As in 1977, that space has been used for parking cars plus basketball, hopscotch and other fun times.
Now the demand for garages is decreasing as people are seeking walkable neighborhoods and car/ride share opportunities. Similar to our decision to choose porch and basement over garage, some families are choosing educational institutions for their school-age children over building a garage. In reality, many homeowners who built garages in the past have used them as storage areas (parking their cars outside) or they have turned the former garage into a recreation room, or spare/guest bedroom, or “man cave.”
Our purpose in adding a two-car garage is to make our property more convenient for us and more attractive to potential buyers should we choose to sell since a garage, even if it is detached, adds to the overall value of our home. We, of course, will also enjoy having our car sheltered from the weather and easy access to our house by an enclosed walkway.
We will be hiring a professional to do a “turn-key” job this time and the design will be in keeping with our house. An attic will be available for storage and space will be allotted for stairs leading to the attic. We may do some small finishing work but we’re looking forward to having the job completed when the contractor says he is through. An advantage to having a professional in charge of the construction is that they are knowledgeable in local zoning laws and can guide the project from getting building permits to connecting the electricity on that automatic garage door.
Research is available online and in your public library; realtors are very aware of the benefits of value-added improvements to homes and are eager to talk about your projects and provide guidance.
As in all things, when it comes to building projects, we the people are free to choose what direction we are going to take. Third time is the charm for us. Hopefully you can get it like you like it the first time.