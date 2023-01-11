BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol will soon be the recipient of a new restaurant opened by a former runner-up of a competitive cooking show.
Torrece Gregoire, also known as Chef T, will open Union 41 in the coming months.
A native of the Caribbean, Chef T created a deep relationship with nature. However, after a family move to New York City when she was 9 years old, Chef T found she had grown accustomed to the conveniences associated with living in a city. She believes Bristol offers a unique mix of these two aspects of her childhood.
“I do want to have a place where you can get good restaurants that stay open a little bit later, or they are curating a scene,” Chef T told Bristol Now. “But then I also want that place where things shut down and you have to be at home and enjoy family. I think it’s the perfect balance for me. It’s just loud enough that it’s still quiet. That’s what I love about Bristol.”
The menu will have deep Appalachian roots, said Chef T. Specifically, she said the diner will pay homage to the original lunch counter in the building, and the restaurant will feature a full, open kitchen. She also said her restaurant will bring fresh seafood to the area.
One of the primary staples of Union 41 will be one of the three sister crops of Appalachia.
“Corn is a huge staple in my background,” Chef T said. “We’re going to take corn, one of the three sisters that Appalachia is built on, and just turn it upside- down on its head, but make it relatable and approachable. And (we’ll have) fun dishes, incorporating my heritage, lots of fresh seafood and anchoring on one of (the) three sisters that built Appalachia.”
Her journey to open Union 41 involved several steps. But most recognize her from reality television cooking shows.
Chef T appeared on Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” in 2015 and 2018. In 2015, she was the runner-up out of the 18 contestants. In 2018, she was on the show’s “Rookies vs. Veterans” edition. In addition to “Hell’s Kitchen,” Chef T appeared on Food Network’s “Big Restaurant Bet.” Chef T said those experiences benefited her in multiple ways.
“My experiences on television were mainly to be able to have a seat at the table but also be a part of the conversation,” she said. “In a society like today, there needs to be something that validates you or deems you worthy for you to even be accepted as a part of the conversation. That’s what I used the platform of television for. I know I can cook. I know that I pay attention to the details and all the little things, but how can I let other people know that?”
While on television, Chef T got the opportunity to learn from several world-renowned chefs, such as Gordon Ramsay and Geoffery Zacharian. These chefs demanded excellence, and Chef T feels that she is a better chef after the experiences. Some of the skills she has developed since then include attention to detail, consistency, time management and taking constructive criticism.
“The minute I feel like I have arrived and I have nothing else to learn is the minute I need to leave this industry,” said Chef T. “It’s been eye-opening. I will never see food the same.”
Union 41 is located at 171 Piedmont Ave. in a Moderne-style building that was originally opened in the late 1930s as a Greyhound bus station. The company that previously served lunch in the old building was called the Union News. Prior to the location being rerouted, the original number on the building, which Chef T has noticed is still visible in many places, was 41.
She said she desires to connect the past to the present via food, and the station was rooted in segregation in the past. She now wants to turn the history of the building around, making it a place for people from all walks of life to enjoy uninhibited.
“To take those journeys of pain and to turn it into purpose and couple it with passion is just something that I think will be unmatched,” she said. “It’s really about telling the story and using food as a medium to get the information out there.”
Chef T has not yet set a date for a grand opening, but she anticipates it to be in the later winter months.