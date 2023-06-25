LEBANON — Ross Chastain finally broke through with a first win of the season Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway.
The driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet ran down the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin to win the Ally 400. Chastain won the pole position for the race, but faded to fourth before his charge to the top spot.
He went high and then dove low to take the lead from Hamlin on lap 231. After a cycle of pit stops, Chastain reassumed the lead when Alex Bowman pulled off the track on lap 267. Truex closed in before Chastain made a daring three-wide move through traffic to create distance between them.
Chastain had struggled and faced criticism in recent weeks after a wreck at Darlington that also took out Kyle Larson. It was his third career victory.
“This is incredible,” said Chastain, who led a race-high 99 laps. “People are going to criticize you, try to tear you down. There was a lot of self-reflection, but my group believed in me and never let me get down.”
Truex finished second with Hamlin third. Chase Elliott, the 2022 winner of the race, finished fourth in a Chevrolet with his teammate William Byron fifth.
“We were too loose in the long run,” said Truex, who added to his lead in the point standings. “I was burning off the tires at the end. We had a lot of speed, just didn’t have the balance where it needed to be.”
Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Erik Jones took the next three positions. Kyle Busch passed AJ Allmendinger on the final lap to finish ninth.
EARLY STAGES
Tyler Reddick and Chastain traded the lead over stage 1 with Reddick taking the stage win. The action heated up the start of stage 2 with a three-wide battle for the lead with Truex, William Byron and Chastain before Truex finally assumed command.
Reddick’s day took a turn for the worse when his No. 45 Toyota lost a tire at the end of pit road. It put him two laps down to the field.
On the ensuing restart with slower cars now at the front of the field, it caused a pileup which resulted to major damage to Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Ford. With no safer barrier where Blaney’s car made contact with the wall, he called it the hardest hit he’s ever had. He finished last in the 36-car field.
Hamlin passed Truex to win the second stage. The three Toyota drivers combined to lead 164 laps overall.
EDWARDS FIRST NASHVILLE LEGEND
Carl Edwards was named the first inductee into the Nashville Superspeedway Legends Plaza on Sunday.
Edwards, a 28-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, scored five Xfinity Series victories and one Truck Series win at the 1.33-mile Lebanon track. He posted 12 top-10 finishes in 13 Nashville starts.
He had 16 wins overall in NASCAR’s three national series on the concrete surfaces with six at Bristol and four at Dover. It’s the second HOF honor for Edwards, who was named to the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2018.