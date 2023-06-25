NASCAR Nashville Auto Racing

Ross Chastain led a race-high 99 laps to score his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season on Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway.

 AP / George Walker IV

LEBANON — Ross Chastain finally broke through with a first win of the season Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway.

The driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet ran down the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin to win the Ally 400. Chastain won the pole position for the race, but faded to fourth before his charge to the top spot.

