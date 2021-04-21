Northeast Tennessee added 150 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the region's second-highest total reported in the past seven days. Sullivan (+55) and Washington (+46) accounted for much of the increase, with Washington County reporting one new fatality.
Overall, active cases in the region fell by four, with six of eight counties reporting a decline in active infections. Hancock (+4) and Sullivan counties (+22) were the only counties in Northeast Tennessee to see their active case counts rise.